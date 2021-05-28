Fashionable Meditations: Linda Hargrove
Every person has that particular piece of clothing, which makes one feel alive! It’s like it is part of their secret weapon. Once they put it on, they are energized and awakened to infinite possibilities. Oh, how beautiful and well, it truly feels! It’s a signature trait, regarding their persona! Whether it be a T-shirt, a particular dress, a colorful skirt, or a good ol’ pair of, blue jeans, the person takes on a certain feeling, which simply feels, all too, well!thriveglobal.com