Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fashionable Meditations: Linda Hargrove

By Lauren Kaye Clark
Thrive Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery person has that particular piece of clothing, which makes one feel alive! It’s like it is part of their secret weapon. Once they put it on, they are energized and awakened to infinite possibilities. Oh, how beautiful and well, it truly feels! It’s a signature trait, regarding their persona! Whether it be a T-shirt, a particular dress, a colorful skirt, or a good ol’ pair of, blue jeans, the person takes on a certain feeling, which simply feels, all too, well!

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Hargrove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meditate#Fashionable#Creativity#Baby
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
New York City, NYVogue

Collection

Back in February, Cate Holstein hosted one of New York Fashion Week’s only in-person events, a drive-in movie screening in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Beamed onto a graffitied building, the Sean Baker–lensed film was a provocative glimpse of Khaite’s new direction, grittier and tougher than how the brand had often been perceived. Models in oversized leather jackets and thigh-high boots smashed car windows, ran from baton-wielding cops, and tormented unsuspecting men, all to the beat of Ace Frehley’s “Back in the New York Groove.” It was violent—you definitely weren’t expecting Soo Joo Park to break a bottle over a girl’s head—and evocative of an earlier New York, when Holstein recalls the “menacing quality” of downtown. That feeling returned during the pandemic, for better or worse, and has influenced a sharper, less decorative, “more deliberate” aesthetic at Khaite.
Apparelcoveteur.com

Proof Jersey Dresses Are Every Pregnant Woman’s Best Friend

Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week we are speaking with the founder of Comme Si, Jenni Lee. In her third trimester of pregnancy, Lee is searching for comfortable yet chic items on the days that she does get dressed.
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Dolly Parton Spills (Some) Beauty Secrets

Country legend Dolly Parton is a beauty icon. But she can now add beauty entrepreneur to her long list of career accolades. This month, Parton reveals her first-ever fragrance called Scent From Above (the eau de parfum, $59, launches July 28 on HSN; deluxe samples available now). We caught up with Parton before the launch to chat all about her beauty rituals and signature look.
ApparelByrdie

The 10 Best Workout Clothing Brands

Whether you're a diehard gym-goer or just got used to living in your leggings over the last year, workout clothes are likely an integral part of your wardrobe. But deciding where to shop can be difficult given the array of athletic apparel to pick from. To help, Byrdie rounded up the best workout clothing brands covering everything from sustainable fashion to inclusive sizing so that you can get your sweat on in style.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Emma Chamberlain just wore the ultimate summer fashion accessory

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, owner of one of the best wardrobes on Instagram, always serves a strong accessory game. She just shared a pic of herself relaxing on a sun lounger, and she's wearing summer's most important add-on: colourful sunglasses. (PS - in the market for some? Scroll down to shop our edit.)
Apparelthevibes.com

Skinny jeans: the story of a foretold demise

COULD the global pandemic have finally put an end to the long reign of skinny jeans? Indeed, women don't seem quite so keen to squeeze their bodies into this far-too-tight fashion item after spending many a lockdown month in jogging pants. As a result, they're turning to pants that combine...
Apparelfabulousafter40.com

How to Style a Striped Maxi Dress – Summer Style Collab

This is the summer of the maxi for me. I’m finding myself drawn to long, causal dresses because they’re so relaxed and comfy. It seems like I’m not the only one!. Today I’m partnering with two wonderful blogger friends Jo-Lynne Shane who is everyone’s girlfriend with the latest trends, and Cyndi Spivey who believes true beauty begins on the inside and laughter is good for the soul. I love these ladies. We’ve met up at many conferences and they always have the latest styles on their blogs.
Yogamysolluna.com

Spring Grounding Meditation

Welcome to our Spring Grounding Meditation. We have been through quite a winter and spring is a beautiful time for allowing the natural energy that’s inside of us to come forward. At the same time, we want to stay grounded and rooted in our self and to feel sovereign over that energy.
Yogaryerecord.com

Meditate on It

As humans, we possess a gift unique to the animal kingdom: the gift of reflection — evaluating the past and planning the future. This evolutionary advancement unfortunately comes with major drawbacks, particularly, the emotional price of anxiety and worry and the inability to stay in the present moment (which explains why “mindfulness” has become such a buzzword and seems such a challenge). Ugh, the agita.
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

Dress Ava Bright White

A spectacular design made of fleshy, noble satin. Draped neckline maintained with thin straps of macaroon type crossed on the sensually exposed back. Midi length broke by a high, heavily draped slit on the left thigh. Set a dress with sandals on a high heel and strong jewelry and create a cocktail, sexy look, or perversely put on her white sneakers and feel special during the summer afternoon.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Stella McCartney Just Became More Sustainable Than Ever

“Animals are our equals”: that’s the message Stella McCartney wanted to convey through her “Autumn” (pre-fall) photoshoot and nature mockumentary premiering on Vogue, on 14 June. Shot by Mert and Marcus, models are dressed in the collection wearing toy animal heads as they roam around London “rewilding” its streets; a testament to the fact that the brand has been leather and fur-free for 20 years. To put the impact of that commitment into context, the one million-plus vegan Falabella bags that have been sold since the style launched in AW09 would have needed the hides of 400,000 cows if they had been made of leather.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

The Iconic Isabel Marant Wedge Sneaker Is Back

Forget the ’90s. The early 2010s are calling, and they’ve brought the IT shoe of 2011 with them. The year is 2011. “Rolling In The Deep” is playing. You’re on your iPhone 4S, scrolling through this new app called Instagram. Suddenly, your thumb freezes on an image. It’s a paparazzi shot of Beyoncé, holding a tiny Blue Ivy in her arms. But that’s not what catches your eye: It’s Bey’s shoes, a black velour pair that looked like the lovechild of a sneaker and a wedge bootie, imbued with a quintessential French je ne sais quois. You’ve just had your first sighting of the Isabel Marant Bekett shoe, and it’s instant lust. Even if the closest you ever get to them is a knock-off pair from Steve Madden. (Beyoncé, which of course you know, would go on to wear them in her “Love On Top” video.)
Yogapsychologytoday.com

What Is Talking Meditation?

Many people speak quickly, without thinking deeply about their responses in conversation. Talking Meditation involves speaking slowly and taking time to process the other person's message. Making communication a more sacred act can strengthen relationships and increase intimacy. Linda: I have seen very little written about Talking Meditation. So I...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Evan Mock Talks Filming Gossip Girl, Hawaiian Style, and His New RVCA Collection

If you don’t know about Evan Mock, you’re definitely about to: The native of Oahu, Hawaii, is starring in the buzzy upcoming Gossip Girl reboot as Aki Menzies (details about his character are mum, but early photos from set depict him as a pink-haired, skater kid at a private school). In the meantime, he’s been taking the fashion world by storm by recently modeling for Calvin Klein, Gap, and Louis Vuitton. But even though he’s transitioned into the world of high fashion, Mock tells Vogue that his laid-back approach to style continues. He grew up surfing and skating in his native state, after all. “I still walk around shirtless everywhere,” Mock says. “Being in Hawaii, I was also in board shorts all the time. But I don’t do that in New York as much.”
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Tina Days Of Sun Dress

A mini dress made of slightly stiff cotton fabric with a paper grip. Balloon, spacious sleeves and richly crinkled bottom of the dress create a volume that has been tamed by a wide belt strongly emphasizing the waist. Hidden pockets in the side seams. The dress can also be worn...
Beauty & FashionGrazia

10 Beauty Lessons You Learned From Gossip Girl Without Even Realising

First of all, who knew that you could achieve a boho flavoured blow-dry before Serena van der Woodsen made it cool? Would you have ever contemplated so many different styles of headband before Blair Waldorf made them - and the odd tiara - her 'thing'? Vanessa reminded us to let our curls do their thing - the bigger, the better! - and then there's Jenny Humphries. Jenny Humphries taught us that choppy fringes could be face-framing and flattering, that dark lipstick made the ultimate statement and that dark roots looked good with platinum blonde lengths. You see where we're going with this? Scroll on down to take a stroll along HBO's memory lane and find out what other big beauty lessons you learned from Gossip Girl without even realising it:
MusicThrive Global

Meditative Reflections: Nechama Lifshitz

It’s not everyday that you come across a Yiddish song. Yet, when you do, you can’t help, but allow your mind to gain a sense of curiousity. Just what is it? What is it about listening to a Yiddish song, for the first time, which makes one want to delve more into its very meaning? Could it be the passion, within the song? Perhaps, its the vocal texture, style, and eloquence of the song, which drives it. The colors that a singer (or musician) illuminates, within a song can be intriguing, as well! What is it about a particular song and sound?