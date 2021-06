When the Canadian government unveiled its Greener Homes Grant program, it did not include the upgrading of gas heating appliances as eligible for subsidy. This was a surprise; the gas industry is very powerful in Canada and much of it comes from the Province of Alberta. This is the same government that just a few months earlier had announced a hydrogen strategy that included "blue hydrogen" and was clearly a sop to Alberta and the fossil fuel industry—what happened? Suddenly there is no room at the table for clean, affordable, maybe someday renewable Canadian natural gas?