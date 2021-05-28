A Can't-Miss Camp-Collar Shirt, Plus 21 More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases

It feels like we've finally rounded the corner. I mean that in a couple ways. First, I'm referring to the weather, which here in Brooklyn where I'm writing this particular sentence you're reading right now, has finally switched over to "fuck you, it's hot now." Not exactly ideal all the time, but it does bring me to the second meaning of our corner-rounding, which is that as the world warms up and vaccinations kick in, it feels like we're finally getting back to the living of our lives outside of the Groundhog Day-esque existence that permeated the last 14 months or so. Put another way: As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, people seem ready to party.