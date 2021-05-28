Cancel
Apparel

A Can't-Miss Camp-Collar Shirt, Plus 21 More of This Week's Coolest Menswear Releases

By Jonathan Evans
Esquire
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt feels like we've finally rounded the corner. I mean that in a couple ways. First, I'm referring to the weather, which here in Brooklyn where I'm writing this particular sentence you're reading right now, has finally switched over to "fuck you, it's hot now." Not exactly ideal all the time, but it does bring me to the second meaning of our corner-rounding, which is that as the world warms up and vaccinations kick in, it feels like we're finally getting back to the living of our lives outside of the Groundhog Day-esque existence that permeated the last 14 months or so. Put another way: As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, people seem ready to party.

Robb Report

The 15 Best New Pieces of Summer Menswear to Buy This Week

Never mind its June 20th official start date; MDW has passed, and summer is on. That gives you free rein to experiment with vintage-inspired Havana shirts from Soundman, croc-embossed bit loafers by way of Blackstock & Weber, and even a stunning silk blazer courtesy of Tom Ford. This summer’s been a long time coming—make the most of it with the fresh fare below.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Moschino Releases Surf Inspired Menswear Resort 2022

For Resort 2022 Menswear, creative director Jeremy Scott ties C-Suite-meets-streetwear together with a surf style to create a fun and versatile collection. In a shoot with Matthew Noszka, formal men’s looks are beach-infused where blazers and tuxedo jackets are matched with scuba leggings but are actually tropical trousers. Myriad vests can be paired with sport coats or sun-patterned denim or styled with speedos. This collection is meant for the boardwalk and bedroom, surfing, and a professional meeting, it touches all bases for summer.
Atlanta, GAhotspotatl.com

5 Reasons You Can’t Miss Birthday Bash ATL 25

We’ve announced the summer’s most highly anticipated music event, Birthday Bash ATL 25. Here are 5 solid reasons why you don’t wanna miss Birthday Bash ATL 25. It’s been over a year since we’ve been allowed to go to concerts and party with our friends, but that time is finally back! As the city of Atlanta continues to open up, get ready for Birthday Bash ATL 25 July 17th! What better way to celebrate your new freedom than to catch some of the biggest Hip-Hop artists in the world perform in the Meeca of the culture! You might wanna get your tickets now, you’re not the only person reading this :)
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

Target Has a Disney Princess Home Collection Made for Grown-Ups

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even if you’re well beyond the years of pixie dust and fairy tale dreams, sometimes it’s fun to indulge your inner princess — especially when it comes to sprucing up your space. Disney has teamed up with Target and PopSugar on an expansive home decor collection dedicated to the Disney princesses, and it features subtle nods to everyone’s favorite animated characters by way of whimsical candles, planters, pillows, and more.
Apparelnextluxury.com

Guide To Shirt Collar Types

While many may think that men’s collared shirts come in one standard type and make, the classic men’s dress shirt actually has several different variations. From the fit to the buttons to the cuff style, collared shirts are available in a diverse array of designs, making them a versatile yet necessary item in any man’s closet. Being that most men who buy dress shirts are more focused on the color or fit of a dress shirt, the variety of different collars tends to go unnoticed.
Lifestyleohparent.com

10 Can’t Miss Playgrounds

Summer and playgrounds go hand in hand. Thankfully, Southwest Ohio is home to some amazing places to play – from state-of-the-art playgrounds to children’s gardens to natural playscapes, here are a few of our favorite places to spend a summer day!. West Mehring Way, Cincinnati. Smale Riverfront Park has several...
MusicDaily Californian

Summer music releases you can’t miss

Forget the beaches, forget the bikinis — the hottest part of your summer will be your Spotify playlist. Get ready to hit replay over and over again. With new albums every month, there’s no room for “Summertime Sadness.” From Prince to Billie Eilish, the options are limitless. First, here comes...
Designers & Collectionswonderwall.com

Fashion hits and misses for June 2021

Summer is here! Now that the warmest season of the year is in full swing, some stars are stepping out with killer street style and red carpet looks, while others… are serving up fashion disasters. Take actress Billie Piper's bizarre confection at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, for example. The star scored a miss this month in the funky black-and-pink frock that she wore to the event in London on June 6. The odd getup featured a massive bow detail on one shoulder and at the waist that culminated in a dramatic and unnecessary train that contrasted with the otherwise short black dress.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Isabel Marant’s Most Famous Sneaker Is Back, Aritzia Forays Into Menswear, News From Gucci, Burberry, Dior, And More!

Isabel Marant releases an update to her famous wedge sneaker. Isabel Marant has an idea for comfortable yet fashionable post-pandemic footwear—and it involves the brand’s famous wedge sneaker, the Beckett, which first debuted a decade ago. Now reimagined as the Balskee, the sneaker comes with a hidden wedge heel, velcro straps, two-tone detailing, and a sculptural silhouette. The original Beckett quickly became a sell-out, citing over 200,000 pairs sold and a fanbase that boasted Kendall Jenner, Gisele Bündchen, Rihanna, and, of course, Beyoncé (the sneaker stole the spotlight in her ‘Love On Top’ music video!). And now, complete with its 10th anniversary facelift, the 10-centimeter-high Balskee comes in five different colorways—true black, forest green, scarlet red, and mustard yellow included. Shop your next comfort shoe, retailing for $770, now on isabelmarant.com.
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

The 8 Best Disney Deals on Amazon This Week

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re constantly keeping an eye out for the latest deals and discounts — and that includes on merch! Every week, we bring ya some of the BIGGEST Disney savings on Amazon, so let’s see what we’ve got today.
Apparelwomenfitness.net

Women Sexy Plus-Size Shirt Off The Shoulder

Awkward Styles slouchy baggy loose fit off shoulder tops are perfect for casual days at work or at any event you want to feel comfort and classy. Our unique off one shoulder sweatshirts and off shoulder shirts are designed to make you feel comfortable!. Our model is wearing L/XL. Super...
Vogue Magazine

The Spring 2022 Menswear Shows Are Starting Soon—Here’s What to Expect

The pandemic might still be causing problems around the world, but fashion week, as always, is back and we kick off spring 2022 with a fresh menswear season. Despite shows predominantly still being in virtual format, and running on disjointed and sparse official schedules, there’s an abundance of exciting moments to come in menswear. Notably absent from this season is New York, as the capital of U.S. fashion has confirmed that its spring 2022 collections will be presented co-ed in September.
LifestyleGear Patrol

There's More Than One Way a Watch Can Tell the Time, and This Is Possibly the Coolest

Traditional, analog time telling is pretty practical and elegant, and there are seemingly endless ways of rendering hands that point to numbers around a dial. Maybe, though, you've seen enough traditional watch styles. Some watchmakers feel the same, and a wide range of modern brands offer watches with what might be termed "alternative time-telling displays" — but the idea is older than you might think. A special type of display called "wandering hours" is one of the most intriguing features in watchmaking, and its origin dates back centuries.