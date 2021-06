Let me first say before you read this: This is data that I have found. I encourage you to think and do your own research and come to your own conclusions. It seems as more and more people get vaccinated, the controversy grows also. Do I get vaccinated or not? Should my youth get vaccinated or not? These are questions only you can answer; however, there are data out there to help you make an informed decision. This does not take into account any personal medical conditions or religious beliefs. That is one great thing about our country: our freedom of religion and other things that we enjoy freedoms for.