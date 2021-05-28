West Wing star equates GOP to 'negotiating with terrorists'

© Getty Images

Actor Bradley Whitford is likening Democrats attempting to work across the aisle with Republican lawmakers to "negotiating with terrorists."

"They want bipartisanship? They stole two Supreme Court seats," Whitford, who starred as fictional White House deputy chief of staff Josh Lyman on "The West Wing," said of the GOP in a Thursday appearance on CBS's "The Late Show."

"I mean, negotiating with a party that worships an insurrectionist feels really close to me to negotiating with terrorists," the "Handmaid's Tale" actor told host Stephen Colbert . "If they're going to use the filibuster to keep us from protecting Capitol Police officers, I don't know where the common ground is to be had."

Whitford, who supported President Biden during the 2020 presidential election, called the current political climate "quite bizarre."

Slamming Republicans and former President Trump , Whitford said, "Joe's doing civics and they're doing professional wrestling."

"It's such a relief to have a president who wants to help people and not need smoke blown up his ass. That's fantastic," Whitford, 61, said.

"But I worry — we cannot get anything done if we don't protect democracy and pass H.R. 1," Whitford exclaimed, referring to the sweeping election reform bill.

Whitford also offered both a suggestion and a warning for the president, telling Colbert, "I think Biden should have a Cabinet position protecting democracy, because if we lose this, we're in big trouble."

"I love Joe Biden, but I love democracy more," Whitford said.