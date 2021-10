As the country continues working its way out of the pandemic and the economic challenges it caused, leaders are looking for ways to sustain our economy and help Americans recover from the difficulties of the last year. In our state, COVID-19 created massive economic consequences, particularly in communities of color, which saw higher rates of job losses and pay cuts. This economic shortfall exacerbated a housing crisis that has existed for decades, often due to redlining and other discriminatory practices. To address these problems, we need to fundamentally shift our approach to housing and we need to do it now.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO