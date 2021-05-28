Cancel
Jasper girls track issues awards

Jasper girls track recently held its banquet, and dished out awards to different recipients. Basketball will be on hand on June 19 at this year's Heimatfest. The 3-on-3 games will start at 10 a.m. of three divisions, with eight teams allowed per division. There's the elementary school division, which requires participants going into grades three through five. The middle school division requires participants to be heading into grades six through eight, while the open division requires participants to be an incoming high school student or older.

