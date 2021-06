Amuletobet is already online, a sports betting and gaming site that adopts as its motto “The casino that brings luck!”. In an exclusive conversation with GMB, Thomas Carvalhaes, General Coordinator of Hero Gaming for Brazil and Latin America, says that “Amuletobet was made thinking about how important superstition is for Brazilians. We like to stand up on the right foot and everyone has their own belief and amulet. We are sure that Amuletobet will be another talisman in Brazilian life, bringing luck and happiness at all levels of betting.”