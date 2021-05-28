Community-County Collaboration for Neighborhood Preparedness
Written by Leslie MacKenzie, based on an interview with Deborah Stinson and Judy Alexander of Local 20/20, a Transition Initiative in Port Townsend, Washington. Port Townsend’s unique county-community neighborhood preparedness project, NPREP, grew from a big-hearted sister-city project that took volunteers from a coastal town in Washington State to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi (pop 9,260). That isolated community had been hard hit by Hurricane Katrina. Federal aid dollars poured into nearby New Orleans, while Bay St. Louis struggled to recover.www.resilience.org