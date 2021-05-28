F5: What Keeps Jesper Ståhl From His Cappuccino?

When decorating and furnishing an interior, it’s important to create a sense of overall cohesion while also allowing each room its own distinct atmosphere. Good design comes from a unified aesthetic that runs throughout an entire project; it’s an integral part of interior design and easy to see when it’s been achieved well. There are different ways to create a house that works as a whole; colour can be a factor that runs throughout rooms, or the use of artwork too. One way to ensure a home feels complete is to work with one company for as much of the furnishing and fittings as possible. Of course, there are times when you want to source lighting from one favoured brand, look elsewhere for a beautiful bathroom and get a kitchen from the designer of your dreams. However, wouldn’t it be better if you could find nearly all of that in one place?