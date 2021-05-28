Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

F5: What Keeps Jesper Ståhl From His Cappuccino?

By Kelly Beall
Design Milk
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish designer Jesper Ståhl is well-known for his distinct Scandinavian design. His meticulous attention to detail and care for the user can be seen in his creative process, as well as in his own twist in the results. His work spans from furniture to lighting to cutlery to tools and accessories. Jesper has designed furniture for Design House Stockholm, bathrooms for Vedum, smartphone cases for Nudient, a bicycle for Skeppshult, and lighting fixtures for Lystra.

design-milk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design And Technology#3d Design#Graphic Design#His Cappuccino#Swedish#Scandinavian#Design House#The Red Dot Design Award#Design S#Today Jesper#Hb Pencil#Music Music#Digital 3d#The Royal College Of Art#Irl#Stockholm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Apple
News Break
Architecture
Country
Sweden
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Electronicsmetafilter.com

3D printing hobbyist gift?

My dad's birthday is coming up. He recently got himself a 3D printer, and I was wondering if there are any accessories or maybe subscriptions that would give him access to cooler projects than he can find for free? I don't know what his specific printer is yet, I'm just looking for general ideas about what a new hobbyist might like.
Designarchitizer.com

Gorgeous Glass: 5 Architectural Projects Illuminated By Glass Block

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Since its invention in the late 1800s, glass block has been touted for its illuminative quality. The material’s prismatic quality means that it more effectively diffuses light into space compared with sheet glass. In the early twentieth century, as modern architects looked to industrial materials for inspiration, glass block acquired a newfound aesthetic importance, becoming a hallmark of streamline moderne architecture. Pierre Chareau’s Glass House (1928-32) in Paris, with its façade entirely composed of glass blocks, is the building most associated with the material.
Interior Design3DPrint.com

3D Printed Furniture and Design, The Time is Now.

A decade ago, many designers were making chairs, couches and all manner of furniture using 3D printing. These were statement pieces. Star designers planting their 3D printed tree to showcase the coming new frontier. Subsequently, lesser-known figures started experimenting with generatively designed desks, bioinspired tables, algorithms that made lamps, and lots and lots of fractals. Fractal designs were everywhere. More mandelbrot than sense, people pressed ahead. Funnily enough, given the huge canvas of possibilities open to us, everything started to look the same. It was as if we were working on a collective collection of 3D-printed work. Thousands of designers the world over were diligently making things as if they were by one hand.
Interior DesignWallpaper*

Germans Ermičs’ new design references modernism and the sunset

Amsterdam-based, Latvian designer Germans Ermičs is best known for his imaginative interpretation of glass furniture. His ‘Ombre’ glass chair, simply featuring intersecting glass panels in graduated colours, was a tribute to Shiro Kuramata’s iconic ‘Glass Chair’ and it has been a Wallpaper* favourite since its launch in 2017. Ermičs now...
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

To Keep His D.C. Townhouse Fresh, This Design Titan Breaks All the Rules

In the middle of Darryl Carter’s comfortable family room sits a hornet’s nest displayed in a case like a priceless heirloom. While not quite what one might anticipate from one of the most successful designers of his generation, it is a classic Carter move. Known for interiors that unexpectedly juxtapose old and new, Carter never fails to add a dash of irreverence. “I am prone to one-off environments where steel meets gilt and burled veneer meets blackened iron,” Carter says. And, always, there is art, which “should inspire thought,” he.
Home & Gardenmodernsalon.com

5 Salon Interior Design Trends to Energize Your Space

NOTE: This content is repurposed from MinervaBeauty.com. A well-executed beauty salon or spa interior design can communicate and reinforce your brand message and pave the way for a more enjoyable business experience. Thus, it is important to stay up to date on design trends and periodically think about making improvements to ensure the look and feel of your shop is inviting to clients. Most 2021 salon interior design trends are a progression of what we have seen in recent years. Expect a celebration of form following function and a preference for natural, organic, and simple. From a resurfacing of traditional styles to Instagrammable plants, here are the interior trend shifts to watch as we continue into this year.
DesignDesign Milk

F5: What Industrial Designer Shujan Bertrand Dreams About

Based in San Francisco, industrial designer Shujan Bertrand uses the art of origami to create products through zero waste design and manufacturing. Through her culinary design company, Aplat, she hopes to grow awareness for responsible design, as well as create new partnerships with sustainable companies and organizations who care about people and the planet. Aplat’s products are centered around sharing food, wine and flowers. They’re meant for people and the planet, and they aim to alter the way we live at home and change the way the industry manufactures. Shujan is an advocate for sustainable local manufacturing, supports local organic farms and food producers and donates 1% of Aplat’s profits to environmental and non-profit organizations.
Interior Designhouseandgarden.co.uk

How to create a home with beauty and innovation at its core

When decorating and furnishing an interior, it’s important to create a sense of overall cohesion while also allowing each room its own distinct atmosphere. Good design comes from a unified aesthetic that runs throughout an entire project; it’s an integral part of interior design and easy to see when it’s been achieved well. There are different ways to create a house that works as a whole; colour can be a factor that runs throughout rooms, or the use of artwork too. One way to ensure a home feels complete is to work with one company for as much of the furnishing and fittings as possible. Of course, there are times when you want to source lighting from one favoured brand, look elsewhere for a beautiful bathroom and get a kitchen from the designer of your dreams. However, wouldn’t it be better if you could find nearly all of that in one place?
Interior DesignHarper's Bazaar

The most inspiring interior design books for your coffee table

We could all do with a little interior design inspiration from time to time. Thankfully, the last few months have seen a spate of new books about the home that are so exquisitely designed that they call out to be proudly displayed on a coffee table. Together with their glorious front covers and inspiring content, each book offers a fresh take on interiors.
Interior Designthespruce.com

Look Inside This Designer's Globally Inspired Eclectic Maximalist-Boho Townhouse

Is there anything better than a virtual home tour? Designer Dream Homes is a series featuring the living spaces of our favorite interior designers and home decor influencers, where they give us the full lowdown on how they live. It’s all the things we love about browsing virtual real estate listings, with the added benefit of hearing exactly what it is that makes these dream homes so special.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Achieve To Have A Minimalist Bathroom

The bathroom is dedicated to care and well-being. It is therefore the ideal room to create a minimalist atmosphere, where the mind is free to wander!. For the development of this project, the design agency has chosen to imagine a refined and delicately feminine atmosphere, while playing on the effects of materials.
Designretaildesignblog.net

Textile Mill transfer to Restaurant by All Design Studio

The OMBRA restaurant is located at the French Concession in Shanghai, designed by the principal of All Design Studio. The project was designed in 2020 and completed in 2021. The name “ombra” means “shadow” in Italian. As the original site of the building was a textile factory, the designer drew the inspiration from the extension of the fabric, with the connection between light and shadow, which perfectly blended light industrial style, light healing tones, and a sense of simplicity in the space.
Home & GardenDezeen

Mixu chair by Gensler for Arper among new products on Dezeen Showroom

Architecture firm Gensler's Mixu chair made from post-industrial recycled plastic and FSC-certified wood is among 14 new products featured on Dezeen Showroom this week. Mixu is a highly customisable chair created by architecture firm Gensler for Italian furniture brand Arper. Each component of the chair can be paired with different...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

sebastian herkner designs elegant, embracing freifrau ona lounge chairs

For ona lounge, the latest addition to freifrau’s versatile ona chair family, designer sebastian herkner took a more elegant approach, while still managing to add some trademark freifrau playfulness…. from individual parts to finished product: the production of an ona chair by sebastian herkner. it is now almost ten years...
Electronics3DPrint.com

3D Printing: A Pedalution, Part Five – 13 Scenarios for Market Entry

In the previous articles in the Pedalution series, we looked at the prevalence of 3D printing in cycling and bike components. We’ve also explored what companies are doing with 3D printing and the value chain disruption that is likely with the use of the technology. We additionally laid out “the five forties” and other factors that accelerate 3D printing adoption in the industry and the most likely segments that will adopt 3D printing. Now, we’ll look more broadly at a number of other market segment scenarios that could lead to the adoption of 3D printing in bicycle manufacturing and how likely it is that each will bring about that end result.
Home & GardenDezeen

Tæpper rugs by Michelle Macarounas for Tsar Carpets

Dezeen Showroom: Tsar Carpets has collaborated with designer Michelle Macarounas to produce Tæpper, a collection of rugs with monochrome geometric patterns. In designing the Tæpper rugs, Macarounas took inspiration from modernism and mid-20th century art, particularly the mobile sculptures of Alexander Calder. Macarounas, the founder of Sydney interiors practice Infinite...
Computerslogrocket.com

Keeping mistakes away from production

Making mistakes is important for your growth as a developer. I like to say that software development is a continuous series of mistakes and corrections (or problems and solutions, if you prefer to look at it that way). For me, I know I wouldn’t be the awesome developer that I am if I hadn’t already made all the mistakes that I have.