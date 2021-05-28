F5: What Keeps Jesper Ståhl From His Cappuccino?
Swedish designer Jesper Ståhl is well-known for his distinct Scandinavian design. His meticulous attention to detail and care for the user can be seen in his creative process, as well as in his own twist in the results. His work spans from furniture to lighting to cutlery to tools and accessories. Jesper has designed furniture for Design House Stockholm, bathrooms for Vedum, smartphone cases for Nudient, a bicycle for Skeppshult, and lighting fixtures for Lystra.design-milk.com