Gravitational Indifference by Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura
Gravitational Indifference is a concrete house located in Cuenca, Ecuador, designed recently designed by Ruptura Morlaca Arquitectura. The desire of users to inhabit on a serene, vast and tree-filled landscape, where nature is able to show its greatness, has led them to identify a place in the Ricaurte sector in Cuenca-Ecuador, an almost intact site that In the mornings, a characteristic mist of the mountains of the area is shed, which floats over the sloping territory, guiding the gaze towards the treetops, mountains and clouds.homeadore.com