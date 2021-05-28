CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

NAS Fallon SAR Conducts Rescue at Double Hot Springs north of Gerlach, Nevada

By Lt. Conrad Schmidt
thefallonpost.org
 2021-05-28

Cover picture for the articleThe Longhorn Helicopter Search and Rescue (SAR) Team from Naval Air Station (NAS) Fallon conducted a rescue of a man who fell into Double Hot Springs on the Black Rock Playa, about 30 miles northeast of Gerlach on Friday, May 21st. NAS Fallon received a request for an immediate...

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

Related
pinalcentral.com

Nevada man accused of shooting at cars north of Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Nevada man accused of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment after they say he was shooting at cars near his home in the high desert about 150 miles (241 kilometers) north of Reno. David Garfield of Fish Springs...
RENO, NV
The Independent

How were Brian Laundrie’s remains missed for 33 days but then found by his parents in a few hours?

Wednesday, 20 October, began like every other in the 33 days since Brian Laundrie was reported missing.Then, around midday, came a flurry of news. Chris and Roberta Laundrie were at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and had contacted law enforcement the night before to ask them to accompany them to the site.Within minutes, a “dry bag” containing personal items belonging to Mr Laundrie had been recovered.Brian Laundrie - update: FBI identifies remains as fugitive’s family ‘not doing interviews’, says attorneyAlmost as soon as the discovery hit the internet, attorney Steve Bertolino released a statement that changed everything.“After a brief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
UPI News

Big bomb cyclone is set to wallop the West Coast

A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous...
ENVIRONMENT
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Left Their Home '4 To 5 Hours' Between The Time Park Was Reopened To Public & Human Remains Were Found As Lawyer Denies They Planted Son's Possessions At Scene

Brian Laundrie's parents left their home "four to five hours" in the short gap from when the park connecting to the Carlton Reserve was opened to the public and human remains were found. Article continues below advertisement. According to NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie went on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sam H Arnold

The Daughters that Studied and Killed Together

Nikki Whitehead was a 34-year-old mother of twin girls when she was murdered on 13th January 2010. She left behind 16-year-old twin girls, Jasmiyah (Jas) and Tasmiyah (Tas). On the afternoon of her death, her twin girls said they came home to find her dead in the bathroom. She had been beaten with a vase and stabbed. The twins stated that their mother was alive when they left for school.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Two Days After Mandate Went Into Effect, The Vaccination Status Of Thousands Of City Employees Remains Unknown

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing. The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot. Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Parker
Person
Nas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sar#Accident#Double Hot Springs#Washoe County Sheriff#Gps#Raven#Helicopter Inland Rescue#Sar Medical#Remsa Health#Smt Hospital#Navy#Mh 60s#Sar Medevac#Afrcc
The Independent

Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie’s mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s ‘tip’

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie’s mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s “tip” – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don’t reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AccuWeather

8 feet of snow? Storm train could deal deathblow to wildfire season

A beast of a bomb cyclone will take shape just off the coast of the northwestern United States and western Canada later this week, and AccuWeather forecasters say it will rival, in some aspects, the intensity of strong hurricanes from the Atlantic this season. The powerful storm will bring dangerous and damaging impacts up and down the West Coast, but the precipitation it will deliver to parts of California, Oregon and Washington is greatly needed.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Grazia

As Grim New Developments Emerge in the Gabby Petito Case, Why Is A Woman's Murder Being Treated As Entertainment

On 19 August, a young couple posted a video on YouTube documenting their travels around the US in a converted Ford Transit van. The idyllic, slo-mo montage, entitled Beginning Our Van Life Journey, showed them driving through stunning scenery, cartwheeling on a beach and kissing for the camera. Attractive, loved-up and carefree, they seemed to have lives most of us would envy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

City Workers Install Speed Bumps After Hegewisch Residents Tell CBS 2 That Semi-Trailer Trucks Are ‘Terrorizing’ Their Lives

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is getting results for some Chicagoans who say their street is packed with semi-trailer trucks – and they’re worried about their own safety. A Hegewisch community resident shared with us a video showing city workers installing a new speed bump along 134th Street. It arrived just days after we reported on their concerns. Neighbors say semi-trucks have taken over their neighborhood, ignoring traffic laws and putting lives at risk. “Here you see he’s coming down and completely rips some branches off,” resident Melissa Ramirez told CBS 2’s Marissa Parra last week. “They weren’t just small branches. They were the heavy branches that could have hit somebody.” It’s illegal for trucks over 5 tons to drive in the neighborhood. But after seven years of living here, Ramirez says the issue was showing no signs of slowing. “It hasn’t slowed down,” she told Parra. “in fact, it’s picked up because there’s no enforcement to stop it,” she said. The city told us they will be installing a total of three speed bumps there by next month.
TRAFFIC
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter Claims Brian Laundrie Might be 'Alive' Today if Parents Had Cooperated

Duane "Dog" Chapman spent almost a month searching for Brian Laundrie, the person of interest in Gabby Petito's death, but Laundrie's remains were found at the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday. In an interview with InTouch Weekly on Thursday, Chapman claimed Laundrie might be alive today if his parents cooperated sooner. However, the circumstances of the 23-year-old Laundrie's death remain unknown.
ANIMALS
Shine My Crown

Texas Woman Suffering From Depression Posts Suicide Note to Facebook Before Committing Suicide in Head-on Car Crash

A woman from Bay City, Texas, has died in a two-vehicle wreck allegedly after posting a suicide note to Facebook. Olivia Popham, 21, was driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra and collided with Travis Pittman, 33, of Winona, who was driving a 2012 Ford pickup. Popham's Nissanreportedly crossed the center line and struck the pickup head-on, according to a press release.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy