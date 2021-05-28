Why the Detroit Red Wings might bring back Jonathan Bernier at goaltender

Last year when I did these “draft candidates” pieces, the Detroit Red Wings were poised to select fourth in the 2020 draft, and with that came a certain amount of predictability in regards to who would be available at fourth overall. To that point, Swedish winger Lucas Raymond was the first prospect I covered, and he was ultimately who the Red Wings took with their first pick. However, with just under two months until the 2021 NHL Draft (round one is scheduled for July 23), it’s honestly anyone’s guess as to who will be available for the Red Wings to select at sixth overall.