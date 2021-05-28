Cancel
NHL

Why the Detroit Red Wings might bring back Jonathan Bernier at goaltender

By Detroit Free Press
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two seasons, Jonathan Bernier has been the Detroit Red Wings’ most reliable player. He has provided the goaltending needed for his teammates to have a chance to win games, even as those teammates were prone to defensive lapses and struggled to score. Now Bernier’s contract is expiring, and general manager Steve Yzerman has to decide whether to keep Bernier, or sign someone new. There isn’t a prospect in the organization who is ready for an audition.

