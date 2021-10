New River Justice Court convened on Monday, October 18, with Judge Benjamin Trotter. Castillo-Estrada (in custody) was arraigned on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Category E felony that carries a potential penalty of 1-4 years in prison. According to the allegations, Castillo-Estrada was in possession of Tramadol on August 13 at 2000 Auction Road, Unit 8. He was also charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia on the same day – a gross misdemeanor that can carry up to 364 days in jail. The criminal complaint alleged that Castillo-Estrada possessed a “tooter straw” (used for snorting substances through the nose). Castillo-Estrada was assigned a public defender and granted release on his own recognizance (OR) under the supervision of Court Services. A status hearing was scheduled for October 21.

