10 Facts Students Should Know About Martin Luther King Jr.

UNITED STATES—Martin Luther King Jr was a civil rights activist born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. To parents Alberta Williams King and Michael King Sr. He was a Baptist minister inspired by advocates of nonviolence. Martin Luther King JR Oppressed encouraged and socially disadvantaged African Americans to fight for their rights by doing peaceful protests. He was assassinated in April 1968, but until then, he was the driving force of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and in 1965 also to the Voting Rights Act, and he also helped to end legal segregation. The summary would be that his life was one of struggle and hardship but also one of building solidarity and hope.