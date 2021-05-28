The Knicks have found the sweet spot – becoming good, yet without expectations
Obi Toppin’s fourth-quarter dunk in Game 2 of the Knicks’ playoff series against the Hawks electrified the crowd with a current of hope. The bolt surged through every seat Wednesday, jolting fans to their feet and raising the decibel level to that of an aircraft carrier operating at full tilt. It wouldn’t have been a shock if the entire roof of the arena had blown off and floated away like one of the dirty, discarded face masks drifting around the arena’s Seventh Avenue entrance.www.foxsports.com