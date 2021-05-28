5 Tips To Help Ensure Your Child’s Future Financial Stability

One of my closest friends has never owned a home, always lived very poorly, and feels that she has never had any luck in her life. She looks at others and wonders why they have more than her and yet does nothing to try to improve her situation. It is a very sad situation to see someone like this. Now I know I will get lots of emails from readers that will disagree with me – but before you send me your emails of discontent – let’s be honest, sometimes hard times do set you back in life, and the longer you live, the more things you have to deal with and overcome.