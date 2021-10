Gabby Petito followers who have analysed the Moab Police Department bodycam footage, believe she may have been using a domestic violence hand signal when stopped in August. On 12th August, Gabby and her partner Brian Laundrie were pulled over by police by the side of a road. In the bodycam clip, the 22-year-old can be seen crying after telling officers her and Laundrie had been arguing. But people following the case believe Gabby used a specific hand signal, to try and indicate she was in danger.

