(CNN) — A note tucked away on a Delta plane in storage for more than a year is providing a look at the days right before the world shut down because of Covid-19. On March 23, 2020, Capt. Chris Dennis parked Delta ship 3009 at the Victorville airport in the California desert. Delta and other airlines were cutting flights as global lockdowns and travel restrictions were going into effect, but Dennis didn't know it would be the start of a 435-day hiatus for the aircraft, according to Delta.