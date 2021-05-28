Cancel
Cody, WY

Cody man avoids jail for bomb threat

By Cody Enterprise Wyoming News Exchange
Star-Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCODY — A Cody man who pleaded guilty to calling in a fake bomb threat to Cody High School in 2016 has been sentenced to three years supervised probation. Judge Bill Simpson delivered his decision for Trey Randolph, 25, on Monday in Park County District Court. During the more than two-hour hearing, three witnesses were called to argue on Randolph’s behalf, four support letters were submitted to the court, and an additional letter Randolph wrote expressing gratitude to the court, was also read out loud.

trib.com
