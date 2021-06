All across Iowa and the nation, youth sports officials, umpires, and referees are quitting at record rates...and parents...IT'S YOUR FAULT. Coaches, you're not helping the situation either. Now, is it fair to blame all parents and coaches? Have you ever heard of the saying "one bad egg spoils the whole dozen"? So yes, unfortunately, the number of out-of-control parents is growing and that ruins it for everyone. Especially, the kids.