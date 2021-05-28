Chipolo ONE Spot review: What AirTag could have been

If you’re shopping for the best rugged smartwatches, you should think about the battery life and water resistance ratings. Especially for people spending extended periods outside, access to a charger or battery pack may be limited. Likewise, if you want to swim or spend time in the water, you want a watch that can withstand being submerged in water. Also, think about your smartphone and if the smartwatch you want is compatible with its OS. If you’re a fitness or health buff, think about the potential data being collected, and determine if the metrics are relevant to your needs. And finally, consider how connected you want your smartwatch to be. Do you want a truly hands-free experience when you’re on the go, or are you okay with still using your smartphone to send and receive calls and texts, or manage apps?