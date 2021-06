Within the next five years, hedge funds plan to significantly increase their exposure to cryptocurrencies, according to a recent survey. Fund administrator Intertrust conducted a survey of 100 chief financial officers of hedge funds managing $7.2 billion globally. According to the results, executives expect to hold an average of 7.2% of their assets in cryptocurrencies by 2026. If found to be representative, this could amount to a total of about $312 billion of assets in crypto.