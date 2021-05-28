A Shark’s in the Water: Kevin O’Leary on Digital Tech

For the previous a number of years, economists, and authorities leaders have often sounded alarms concerning the risks of massive tech monopolies. On her 2020 marketing campaign web site, for instance, Senator Elizabeth Warren mentioned “huge tech firms have an excessive amount of energy, an excessive amount of energy over our economic system, our society, our democracy.” Within the months for the reason that election, politicians on each the left and proper have expressed issues over how one can encourage competitors and innovation among the many huge tech leaders, and even how one can maintain onto democratic beliefs within the face of digital misinformation and conspiracy theories.