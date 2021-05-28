Cancel
A Shark’s in the Water: Kevin O’Leary on Digital Tech

By Max Chen
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFast-growing companies in the digital innovation space are driving a deep-sated economic transformation. In the recent webcast, Kevin O’Leary: Investing in Companies Leading Digital Innovation, Kevin O’Leary, Chairman, O’Shares ETF Investments; and Connor O’Brien, CEO and President, O’Shares ETF Investments, argued that investors are ill-prepared for the economy of the next decade as not every industry and company will be impacted equally by the upcoming digital transformation.

Kevin O'leary
