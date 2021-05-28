Windows 10 Powercfg Energy Report Can Be Used To Analyze Battery And Fix Battery Health [Learn How To]

Xiaomi recently showcased its 200W Wired and 120W Wireless Fast Charging technology. The tech is available on the Mi 11 Pro. Xiaomi’s newest flagship smartphone can be charged up to 100% in eight minutes. That is the fastest we know so far. If that’s not enough, know that it can also be charged wirelessly to full within 15 minutes. It’s the first ever mobile device to enter the 10-minute mark for wired charging. It also breaks the record for entering the 100-watt mark for wireless charging.