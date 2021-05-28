Cancel
NHL

Red Wings: Could Lane Lambert be a Potential Staff Hire?

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 12: (L-R) Head coach Barry Trotz and assistant coach Lane Lambert of the New York Islanders give their players instructions in the closing minutes of their game against the Washington Capitals in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 12, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Islanders defeated the Capitals 4-2. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NHL Draft Lottery tonight, Red Wings in the mix

SECAUCUS, NJ (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings will find out where they will pick in the first round as the NHL holds the draft lottery tonight. Detroit has a seven-point-six-percent chance of landing the top selection. The lottery includes the 15 teams that did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the Seattle Kraken expansion club.
Red Wings get sixth pick in NHL Entry Draft

Detroit — As usual, the Red Wings had no luck at Wednesday’s NHL Draft lottery. The Wings went into the televised event with the sixth-best odds to land the top pick overall — and ultimately that’s where they’ll be picking, sixth overall, after draws were complete Wednesday in the televised event at the NHL Network headquarters.
Detroit Red Wings: 3 players to consider drafting at sixth overall

The Detroit Red Wings did not fall in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery, nor did they rise. With the fifth-worst record in the league, at 19-27-10, they were assigned the sixth-best draft lottery odds. With the addition of Seattle, they were shifted down one draft slot. While the Buffalo Sabres...
Red Wings gearing up for next homestand

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It's been two weeks now since Frontier Field has welcomed fans back into the ballpark, and Rochester Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason says things couldn't be any better. News10NBC caught up with Mason Tuesday morning where he gave us a quick update and shared what...
Red Wings: Steve Yzerman is as Straightforward as Ever

Any Detroit Red Wings fan who watched the post-lottery press conference saw a very straightforward Steve Yzerman give some pretty clear answers. In short:. Anyone looking for a timeline on the Yzerplan can keep guessing. Any rankings of prospects are subjective. The Yzerman dry wit is alive and well. While...
Red Wings: The Detroit Fan’s Draft Lottery Survival Guide

Detroit Red Wings fans everywhere have absolutely zero faith in anything related to the NHL Draft Lottery. Four years of falling have made even the most optimistic fan reaching for a ginger ale while suffering through the free fall. Last year’s especially was brutal–with a historically bad season followed up by a three spot tumble.
Change reduces Red Wings’ chances of moving up in draft lottery

The Detroit Red Wings have dropped in each of the past four NHL draft lotteries. Due to a change in the format, their chances of moving up are reduced even further during this year’s draft lottery Wednesday night from the NHL Network’s studio in Secaucus, N.J. This year, there will...
Steve Yzerman: Red Wings will get ‘good prospect’ at No. 6

The Detroit Red Wings didn’t beat the odds Wednesday and move into the top two in the NHL draft lottery, but at least they didn’t fall any spots, like they have each of the previous four years. The Red Wings had the sixth-best odds, and No. 6 is where they...
Red Wings: The Griffins Will be Fun to Watch Next Season

Next year, the stadiums will finally be open. Detroit Red Wings fans will finally be able to cheer on their miserable sports teams in person. Although the four big Detroit teams will be the biggest attractions, don’t forget about the Wing’s minor league team: the Grand Rapids Griffins. Prospects Arriving.
Red Wings remain at No. 6 pick overall after NHL Draft lottery

The losing streak ended for the Detroit Red Wings at Wednesday’s NHL Draft lottery. In the lottery for a fifth-straight year, the Red Wings had been pushed back the previous four times. While not getting the No. 1 spot on Wednesday, the Red Wings at least stayed at the No. 6 spot the team was slotted in going into the event.
Red Wings Weekly Review: Draft Lottery Determinations

Detroit Red Wings fans seemed to shrug along with general manager Steve Yzerman once Bill Daly flipped the card to reveal the Winged Wheel picking sixth. If they weren’t going to win it last year, they weren’t going to win this one either. But the relief seemed to be more in not falling than getting the top pick in what has the potential of being a chaotic draft.
Red Wings Draft Candidates: Brandt Clarke

Last year when I did these “draft candidates” pieces, the Detroit Red Wings were poised to select fourth in the 2020 draft, and with that came a certain amount of predictability in regards to who would be available at fourth overall. To that point, Swedish winger Lucas Raymond was the first prospect I covered, and he was ultimately who the Red Wings took with their first pick. However, with just under two months until the 2021 NHL Draft (round one is scheduled for July 23), it’s honestly anyone’s guess as to who will be available for the Red Wings to select at sixth overall.