The Toronto Maple Leafs had a disappointing end to their season but there are a few players they should still consider re-resigning. When we looked at the Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the beginning of the season, they seemed to be a shoe-in to finally get out of the first round. They seemed to have a balance of skill, grit, defense, goaltending and high-end talent. And throughout the regular season, they lived up to all expectations.