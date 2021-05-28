Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Pro Will Have Same Size As Current Console, Bigger Dock With 2 USB 3.0, Ethernet Ports – Rumor

By Francesco De Meo
wccftech.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Nintendo Switch "Pro" revision will have the same size of the current Switch model, but a slightly bigger dock with some additional features. In a new report on Spanish website Vandal, it has been revealed that the yet to be announced console will have the same size as the current base model, but, as already revealed by insiders, a slightly bigger OLED screen. The console will feature a new placement for the Micro SD slot that will be easier to access than in the current model and a slightly bigger dock that will feature 2 USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port which will finally allow for better internet connectivity for online games. Among other details revealed in the report, whose information comes from a Chinese accessories manufacturer, include full compatibility with the current Joy-Con controllers and a 4K resolution output.

wccftech.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Console#New Nintendo#Switch Lite#Ethernet Ports#Spanish#Micro Sd#Chinese#Bloomberg#E3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Nintendo
Country
China
Related
Posted by
BGR.com

Nintendo’s biggest Switch Pro upgrade might have leaked

Reports said a few days ago that Nintendo will unveil the next-gen Switch console in mid-June, right before the E3 2021 gaming event. Dubbed Switch Pro, the more powerful console will launch in the fall, with a recent listing indicating that the significantly upgraded device will be slightly more expensive than the best-selling original. Nintendo did not hold any press event for the Switch Pro before the gaming event. The Japanese giant has scheduled its own Direct event at E3 for June 15th, with the livestream set for 9:00 AM PT, but the event is expected to deliver new game...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Nintendo Switch Owners Having Issues with Downloading Stuff After Firmware Update

Players who own the Nintendo Switch and have recently updated to the latest firmware have reported they are having issues. It was reported that these users were getting error code 2123-1502, which makes them unable to download purchased games from their store history for some reason. It does offer them steps on how to fix the problem, but it does nothing for them.
Nintendo Life

Random: Soulja Boy's Latest Console Can Do Something The Nintendo Switch Can't

Soulja Boy has shifted a fair few records in his time, but he's seemingly obsessed with cracking another market: video games. If you recall, back in 2018 he attempted to sell rebranded Chinese games consoles running unlicensed ROMs before trying his hand at releasing a Game Boy clone. Following apparent legal action from Nintendo, Soulja Boy was forced to remove the listings from the web, admitting that he "...had to boss up, I didn’t have a choice."
Video Gamesnewslanes.com

The Nintendo Switch Pro design we REALLY want to see at E3 Nintendo Direct

With the Nintendo Switch Pro seemingly about to be revealed, fans have been having fun speculating about the new-look console. After months of rumours and speculation, the Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever it’s called) is tipped to appear during the upcoming E3 Nintendo Direct conference. Nintendo will hold its annual...
Video GamesComicBook

First Nintendo Switch Pro Game Possibly Revealed

The first Nintendo Switch Pro game was reportedly revealed today and nobody noticed. For well over a year, there have been rumors and reports about a new, more powerful Nintendo Switch in the works. Recently, these rumors started to heat up, and according to a variety of reputable sources, the new piece of Nintendo hardware is going to be revealed soon, and may even release this year.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Console bundles, games, accessories and more

If you're after a bargain on a Nintendo Switch, new game or accessory you need look no further. Amazon Prime Day is here and that means big discounts on[IMAGE]. All of the Amazon Prime Day bargains are exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Nintendo Switch Pro specs, release date, rumours and features

Nintendo has had great success since launching the Nintendo Switch and its follow-up, the Switch Lite.However, the series won't end with those two. We[IMAGE]. However, the series won't end with those two. We fully expect Nintendo to debut a more powerful version of the console, popularly being dubbed "Switch Pro". It could even arrive later this year.
Video Gamesguidefall.com

Will Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Come to Nintendo Switch Pro?

As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward E3 conference, the developers revealed Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, a sequel to the 2017 crossover. Sparks of Hope is due for release next year, and continues the turn-based formula of Kingdom Battle. The game was first leaked a few hours before Ubisoft...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Nintendo of America holding big Switch sale on Tuesday, same day as E3 show

There will be bargains to be had on the Nintendo Switch eShop on the day of Nintendo’s E3 showcase as Nintendo of America has announced the Nintendo Switch Digital Deals sale. The sale will kick off at 10am PT on Tuesday and hopefully there will be a number of first party games on sale along with third party. Nintendo of America isn’t giving much away regarding what will be in the sale, so we shall have to wait and see!
Video GamesCNET

Nintendo Switch Pro's E3 expectations: Bigger screen, 4K gaming and hopefully a new controller

The Nintendo Switch has been a runaway success, especially after a stay-at-home 2020 that had us all playing Animal Crossing. The question now is... what comes next? Reports suggest Nintendo could have a new Switch update soon -- maybe during this week's E3 at the Nintendo Direct online event at 9 a.m. PT Tuesday. Reports point to a new, 7-inch OLED model, with possible 4K gaming when docked, coming later this year. It may also have a brand-new Nvidia processor that's capable of 4K Nintendo gaming for the first time.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Leaked SoC Model Number Suggest It Will Feature a Customized NVIDIA Tegra Orin Chip – Rumor

The Nintendo Switch Pro SoC model number may have been leaked online, revealing some additional details on the yet to be announced console. The extremely reliable kopite7kimi recently posted on Twitter as a die shot of the NVIDIA Tegra Orin Chip, whose model number is T234. According to the leaker, the Nintendo Switch Pro will feature a T239 chip, which will be a customized Orin Chip.