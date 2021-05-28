Nintendo Switch Pro Will Have Same Size As Current Console, Bigger Dock With 2 USB 3.0, Ethernet Ports – Rumor

The new Nintendo Switch "Pro" revision will have the same size of the current Switch model, but a slightly bigger dock with some additional features. In a new report on Spanish website Vandal, it has been revealed that the yet to be announced console will have the same size as the current base model, but, as already revealed by insiders, a slightly bigger OLED screen. The console will feature a new placement for the Micro SD slot that will be easier to access than in the current model and a slightly bigger dock that will feature 2 USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port which will finally allow for better internet connectivity for online games. Among other details revealed in the report, whose information comes from a Chinese accessories manufacturer, include full compatibility with the current Joy-Con controllers and a 4K resolution output.