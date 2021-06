It is rumored that Apple will be relating the Redesign Apple Airpods in the year 2021 and the new version of the Apple AirPods Pro in the next year 2022. It suggests that the new Airpods will be having a shorter stem on each ear. Therefore bringing them to the closer look as AirPods Pro. As Apple on the side of pro is testing to have completely lacked the stem. The sources claim that the stem-less design will first appear in Beats headphones that will be announced in June.