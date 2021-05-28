Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Massimiliano Allegri: Juventus reappoint former manager after sacking Andrea Pirlo

By Tom Kershaw
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tx0Am_0aEXayRS00

Juventus have reappointed Massimiliano Allegri after sacking Andrea Pirlo on Friday.

Allegri, who won five successive Serie A titles in his first spell in Turin, had been in talks to replace Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

However, after a bitterly disappointing season, Juventus decided to sack Pirlo as well as chief football officer Fabio Paratici, and moved quickly to persuade Allegri to return to the Old Lady.

A Juventus statement read: "What he achieved in his first adventure at Juventus are engraved in the club's history: five Scudetti, to the four-consecutive doubles, coupled with the Coppa Italia and to the two Super Cups, reaching two Champions League finals in just three seasons, in what were epic feats both in Italy and in Europe.

"We said goodbye two years ago with the message, "History Alone", the message on the back of the shirt given to Massimiliano Allegri by President Andrea Agnelli with an embrace and a shirt, on which in just two words encapsulated Allegri's experience at Juve.

"The beauty of the story, however, is that it never stops. And in football, this means a concept that we have ingrained in our DNA: the best victory is the next one. Always.

"And now we are ready to begin again with Allegri, to build our future together; with his enormous professionalism, his moral strength, with the brilliant ideas of a coach capable of shuffling the cards, both on and off the pitch. With his smile, a sort of "signature". With his way of understanding football and life with simplicity, with his desire to play things down and with the commitment to enjoy every beautiful moment that being at Juventus can give and will give.”

It resembles a somewhat embarrassing turnaround for the club, who parted ways with Allegri in 2019 due to wanting to instil a more attacking style of football and win the Champions League.

Allegri was succeeded by former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri yet, despite retaining the Serie A title, his appointment brought little joy and he was sacked just one year into a three-year contract.

Pirlo, who was initially set to rejoin Juventus as a youth coach, was then thrust into the centrefold and endured a disappointing campaign, finishing fourth in Serie A and failing to advance past the Champions League round of 16.

“It’s been an intense, complicated year but still wonderful,” Pirlo said. “When I got the call from Juventus, I never thought about the risk I was taking. If I had to go back I would make the exact same choice again, although aware of all the obstacles I encountered in such a difficult time for everyone, which prevented me from better planning my intentions and my style of play.

“This adventure, despite an unexpected ending, made it even clearer what I would like my future to be, which I hope will be just as complete and fulfilling as the one I experienced as a player.”

In a statement confirming Pirlo’s departure, Juventus said: “For the courage, the dedication, the passion with which he demonstrated every day, our thanks go to the maestro, the coach and to Andrea, that really comes from the heart. As well as our good luck for the future that will surely be a wonderful one. These are the first words that all of us need to say at the end of this special experience together.”

The Independent

The Independent

150K+
Followers
82K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Agnelli
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus Football Club#Serie A#Real Madrid#The Coppa Italia#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Mancini names pre-Euro 2020 friendly squad after extending Italy deal

Rome (AFP) – Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Monday named a 33-man squad for a pre-Euro 2020 friendly with San Marino after signing a new deal with the national team that runs until June 2026. The ‘Azzurri’ face San Marino on May 28 in the Sardinian city of Cagliari in...
Soccersemoball.com

Sassuolo forward Raspadori gets 1st call up to Italy's squad

ROME (AP) -- Sassuolo's 21-year-old forward Giacomo Raspadori received his first call-up to Italy's national team Monday when coach Roberto Mancini named a 33-man squad for the Azzurri's first European Championship warmup game. Italy hosts San Marino in Cagliari, Sardinia, next week for a friendly. Raspadori has scored six goals...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Icardi touted for Juve move

Atalanta plan to sign Man Utd-linked Romero outright. Borussia Dortmund continue to hold firm in their stance that they will not sell star striker Erling Haaland this summer, and they will be helped by a late-season surge that has qualified them for the 2021-22 Champions League. “He will play for...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Image: Cryptic message from Juventus target on his future

Memphis Depay has got tongues wagging about where his future will lie, and while Juventus are claimed to be trailing Barcelona in a bid for his signature, nothing appears settled. The Lyon forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, with a host of...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Arsenal 'know they can buy back' Juventus outcast Ramsey

Arsenal have yet to begin talks with Juventus over a deal for Aaron Ramsey. It has been revealed that Ramsey would favour a return to his former club. The Wales star has struggled to settle at Juve since leaving the Gunners in 2019. "Aaron Ramsey would love to join Arsenal...
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus president Agnelli defends sacking Pirlo

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has defended sacking Andrea Pirlo. Agnelli dumped Pirlo and brought back Max Allegri last week, despite Juve finishing with the Coppa Italia and Champions League qualification this season. “I want to thank Andrea and his whole staff," said Agnelli. “If I have to analyse the season...
SoccerTribal Football

New Juventus coach Allegri in contact with Barcelona midfielder Pjanic

New Juventus coach Max Allegri is in contact with Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Gazzetta dello Sport says Allegri wants to bring Pjanic back to Juve for the new season, with the pair having previously worked together in Turin. Pjanic left Juve a year ago for Barca in a swap for...
Premier Leaguebbcgossip.com

Allegri’s mentor reveals Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea snubs from Juventus boss

Giovanni Galeone says a man back with the Bianconeri turned down approaches from England and Spain during a previous stint in Turin. Massimiliano Allegri’s coaching mentor, Giovanni Galeone, claims a man back at Juventus for a second spell snubbed approaches from Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain during a previous stint with the Bianconeri.
UEFAblackwhitereadallover.com

The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 49: Needing Help

Juventus did what they needed to do over the weekend and got a crucial win over Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia on Saturday night. The problem with that is, as we full-well know by now, is that winning doesn’t necessarily guarantee Juve what they need at the moment — and that’s the chance to get back into the top four before the 2020-21 season comes to an end next week.
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Report: Max Allegri wants Andrea Barzagli to be part of his coaching staff

One of the most natural things to wonder whenever a club like Juventus brings in a high-profile manager like Max Allegri is what the roster is going to look like. You only naturally go there because of what Juve’s roster currently is, what the current time of the year it happens to be and the fact that Allegri is very much a different kind of manager as the two guys before him.
SoccerTribal Football

Juventus defender Bonucci welcomes Allegri return

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has welcomed the return of coach Max Allegri. Andrea Pirlo was axed to bring Allegri back after his dismissal in 2019. “It was the right choice," said Bonucci. “Once Pirlo had been removed, it was wise to go for a coach with a huge amount of...
Soccerblackwhitereadallover.com

Agnelli’s comments on Allegri appointment, Pirlo & Paratici departures

After being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent weeks after his actions regarding the Super League, Juventus President Andrea Agnelli spoke today about some changes that he’s made since the closure of a disappointing season that saw a record Scudetto-winning streak come to an end. Andrea...
Premier Leaguenewpaper24.com

Who’s Fabio Paratici as former Juventus switch guru is linked with Tottenham position? – NEWPAPER24

Tottenham have held talks with Antonio Conte over turning into their subsequent supervisor because the Premier League membership proceed their seek for Jose Mourinho’s successor. However an intriguing aspect story is that former Juventus chief soccer officer Fabio Paratici may are available in as Tottenham’s technical director. The 48-year-old administrator...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Juventus coach Allegri wants reunion with Man Utd ace Pogba

Juventus must find a taker for Cristiano Ronaldo if they're to land Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer. New manager Massimiliano Allegri knows he needs to rebuild the midfield to restore Juventus to title winners in Italy. And France midfielder Pogba, who spent four successful seasons at Juventus between...