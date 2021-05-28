Cancel
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck: Backyard Chickens Could Be A Go

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 19 days ago
I wouldn't count your chickens before they hatch quite yet, but backyard chickens in Bismarck passed it's first hurdle. Something Mayor Steve Bakken told me he didn't expect to happen. The Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of allowing backyard chickens in the city of Bismarck. Much to the chagrin of Mayor Bakken.

