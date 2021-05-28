Bismarck: Backyard Chickens Could Be A Go

I moved to Mandan in 2001, just half a block from the post office. It was all in central Mandan! Here's what I had within a three minute stroll. Marv's Hardware where I could find that plumbing piece I needed for a project, and then afterwards the other "correct" plumbing piece I actually needed for the project. There was George's Bakery, with the neighborhood smell of a bakery, and delicious rolls whenever you wanted them. There was the Buckhorn Bar, that had an ex-band guy running the joint that was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke, and there was no place you'd rather be...he was an ex-band guy right? There was the Silver Dollar, to impress my outta town friends with a little raunchiness right here where the west begins. Oh, and there was just the best darn butcher shop in the region with Butcher Block Meats!