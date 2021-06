Likely most of the people reading this have been touched and helped by the tireless work and dedication of Teri and Ed Arranga to provide an incredible organization to educate and help families in our community with AutismOne all these many years. I’m sure like us, you were terribly shocked and saddened to hear that Teri is currently recovering after suffering a stroke. As Ed has shared, they both would greatly appreciate your prayers for Teri’s complete and speedy recovery. In addition, knowing how our community is amazing at coming together and helping whenever one of us has had such a devastating and sudden event occur, we have created this campaign in hopes that those who are able will donate to help our dear friend Teri to be able to access vital therapies that will greatly help her recovery journey. Please, let's all work together by sharing this campaign to help raise donations for Teri who has given so much of herself to help so many in our community. Thank you so much for your prayers and support during this difficult time.