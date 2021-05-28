Integrative Pet Vet column: Prepare your pets for your return to work
COVID-19 cases are declining, mask requirements are being lifted, restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings are changing, and people are returning to their workplaces. During the past year, workplace changes associated with COVID-19 prompted many to work from home. This led to record numbers of pet companion adoptions across the country. Many pets, newly adopted or longtime companions, have had a high level of interaction with their caregivers while they worked from home.www.postindependent.com