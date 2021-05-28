Integrative Pet Vet column: Prepare your pets for your return to work

There are many reasons why we give our dogs treats. We might toss one or two at them when they respond to training, when they’re on their best behavior, or just because of their cute looks. Whatever the reason, you’ll find that your pet immediately gets into a jolly mood after chewing on its treat. They simply love them. When it comes to dog snacks, owners have to know a thing or two about them to know which to give their dog and why, as there are several types of several types of dog treats.