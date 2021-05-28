4 things we learned about the Giants from Thursday’s OTA

Kadarius Toney of the Giants got mixed reviews, which is not unexpected or inaccurate. When Toney was on the field you could see the talent that made him a first-round pick. He was explosive and has the ability to change directions and accelerate at a moment's notice. The only problem is we didn't see it often. He couldn't find a cleat that fit at rookie minicamp, skipped OTAs because his contract wasn't signed (an extremely unusual approach) and then had a family emergency during minicamp. The Giants better hope this isn't a sign of things to come.