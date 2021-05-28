Cancel
PSA: Brooklinen's Having a Ridiculously Good Memorial Day Sale

By Kelsey Mulvey
Cosmopolitan
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTBH, your bed is a reeaaallly special place. It's where you watch copious amounts of Netflix, answer emails (let's keep that between us), get a 'lil steamy, and—duh—sleep. So, shouldn't your bed be as cozy as it possibly can be? That's exactly why you *need* to shop Brooklinen's Memorial Day sale. FYI, Brooklinen sells cute (and comfy AF) sheets that won't break the bank. And, in honor of Memorial Day weekend, the brand is taking 15 percent off everything. (You don't want to snooze on these deals, trust.)

