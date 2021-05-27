Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 6 - Lightning 4, Panthers 0

Nikita Kucherov was as dynamic as ever in his return to action for the Lightning on Sunday night. The team's top forward missed the 2021 regular season while recovering from hip surgery. He was last on the ice in September 2020 when Tampa Bay took home the Stanley Cup from the bubble. In his first game this year, he netted two power-play goals in the team's 5-4 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 of their Central Division first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.