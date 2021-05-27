Cancel
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 6 - Lightning 4, Panthers 0

NHL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Florida in Game 6. Game Six featured another brilliant Andrei Vasilevskiy goaltending display. He made 29 saves in recording this series-clinching shutout. It was also the Lightning's best defensive performance in the series. Their commitment to playing good team defense was evident from the opening face-off. They were physical, won lots of puck battles, blocked shots, disrupted dangerous cross-ice passes, and protected the front of their own net.

www.nhl.com
