Mishkin's Extra Shift: Game 6 - Lightning 4, Panthers 0
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shutout of Florida in Game 6. Game Six featured another brilliant Andrei Vasilevskiy goaltending display. He made 29 saves in recording this series-clinching shutout. It was also the Lightning's best defensive performance in the series. Their commitment to playing good team defense was evident from the opening face-off. They were physical, won lots of puck battles, blocked shots, disrupted dangerous cross-ice passes, and protected the front of their own net.www.nhl.com