Pokemon Eevee Heroes Set: Where to Buy & Resale Prices

Highsnobiety
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popularity of trading card games has gone through the roof since the beginning of 2020. Maybe international lockdowns helped, or maybe it was live pack openings racking up millions of YouTube views. Whatever happened, Pokemon is back in a big way and the 8-year-old in us all is yearning to get collecting again. Where to begin, though? Well, the Pokemon Eevee Heroes Set drops on May 28 and you can secure your set from StockX.

www.highsnobiety.com
