Thesuccess of Amazon’s Panic rests on its twists and valiant young heroine
Bingeable, high-stakes teen dramas seem to be all the rage on the streaming services, from Netflix’s teens-on-a-treasure-hunt Outer Banks, to Amazon’s distaff Lost/Lord Of The Flies riff The Wilds, to Netflix’s scandalous ballet-school series Tiny Pretty Things. Some of these are more successful than others, but putting teen girls at the center seems like a good bet. It definitely helped The Wilds, while Outer Banks faltered by sorting female characters into one of two categories: dream girl or tomboy.www.avclub.com