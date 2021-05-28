Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'
The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end. That man will be Sewell, the rookie out of Oregon whose sheer strength, power and explosiveness make him a marvel to witness. He might one day be considered a generational tackle, and ideally, those types play on the left side. Sewell, though, will be playing on the right, an adjustment he's begun with rookie minicamp and OTAs.www.nfl.com