Penguins’ Goaltending, Superstars Not Enough Against Islanders

🎶 It’s the most, wonderful time of the year! 🎶. For hockey fans, this song is relevant twice a year: Christmas and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After day one of the Playoffs delivered with a drama-filled overtime victory for the Washington Capitals, day two followed it up with not one, but two overtimes and a last second win in regulation. There’s almost nothing more you can ask of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this time of year. So far, every game has kept fans on the edge of their seats and left everyone wanting more. Now comes day three. I’m so excited.