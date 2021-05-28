Penguins’ Goaltending, Superstars Not Enough Against Islanders
Round 1 losses: a feeling that is becoming all too familiar to fans of all Pittsburgh-based sports teams lately, especially for their beloved Pittsburgh Penguins. Since the Penguins’ heartbreaking second-round loss to the Washington Capitals in 2018, they have won just three of their 14 previous playoff games, including this year’s loss in six games to the New York Islanders. This article will decipher what went wrong for the team, as well as potential fixes they can make in the offseason.thehockeywriters.com