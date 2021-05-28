Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Penguins’ Goaltending, Superstars Not Enough Against Islanders

By Connor Corrigan-Webster
The Hockey Writers
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRound 1 losses: a feeling that is becoming all too familiar to fans of all Pittsburgh-based sports teams lately, especially for their beloved Pittsburgh Penguins. Since the Penguins’ heartbreaking second-round loss to the Washington Capitals in 2018, they have won just three of their 14 previous playoff games, including this year’s loss in six games to the New York Islanders. This article will decipher what went wrong for the team, as well as potential fixes they can make in the offseason.

thehockeywriters.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Kris Letang
Person
Cody Ceci
Person
Ron Hextall
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Mike Matheson
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Vince Dunn
Person
Bryan Rust
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Washington Capitals#Latvian#The St Louis Blues#The Colorado Avalanche#Guentzel Crosby Rust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Penguins look to even playoff series with Islanders

The New York Islanders can put themselves in great position with a win Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders won Sunday's series opener in Pittsburgh 4-3 in overtime, a huge step toward negating the Penguins' home-ice advantage. It...
NHLchatsports.com

The five minutes where Game 1 started to slip away from the Penguins

Ask anybody that watched Sunday’s game why the Pittsburgh Penguins lost and the first, and most common, answer is going to be goaltending. That is also the correct the answer. It does not matter how many big saves you make, it does not matter how many saves you make in...
NHLESPN

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it's just a taste of what's to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night (8 p.m. EDT, CNBC) in Sunrise, Florida.
NHLleadertimes.com

Palmieri’s OT winner lifts Isles by Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Islanders brought Kyle Palmieri home at the trade deadline believing his mix of grit and scoring touch would make a difference in the playoffs. So far, so very good. Palmieri knocked a fluttering puck past Tristan Jarry 16:30 into overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh in Game 1 of their […]
NHLYardbarker

Kings Fans Have 3 Good Playoff Bandwagons to Jump On

The Los Angeles Kings’ season has come to a close, and the team will not be participating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight season. Despite being one of the most successful teams of the past decade, the last time they made it past the first round of the playoffs was in 2014, when they ended up winning the Stanley Cup.
NHLwkzo.com

NHL roundup: Brayden Point strikes twice as Lightning top Panthers

Brayden Point’s second goal of the game with 74 seconds remaining was the winner and Nikita Kucherov tallied two goals and an assist in his first game of the season as the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning claimed a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers to open their Stanley Cup playoffs series Sunday in Sunrise, Fla.
NHLchatsports.com

The Penguins Keys for Game 2

The Penguins lost a playoff overtime game (again), and fall behind in the series to the Islanders (again). It’s a familiar script, but also only just one game in a seven game series. Here are some areas the team needs to improve on, keep the same or get better results...
NHLPensBurgh

Pens Points: Glove Side Galore

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning... The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Islanders began their round one playoff series yesterday afternoon in Pittsburgh. The game was full of twists and turns, lead changes, and seven goals, but the Islanders would be declared the victors in the end, taking Game 1 in overtime. [Recap]
NHLPensBurgh

Evgeni Malkin skates during Monday's practice, Brian Dumoulin does not

With Game 2 between the Penguins and Islanders just over 24 hours away, it’s unclear whether Evgeni Malkin is any closer to being back in the lineup for Pittsburgh. Malkin did not skate in warmups prior to Game 1, and did not play. The Penguins fell 4-3 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday afternoon.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders vs. Penguins Playoff News: Deadline dividends

The New York Islanders absorbed early Penguins pressure, shot high on Tristan Jarry, survived an otherworldly tip and a third-period deficit, shot high on Tristan Jarry, blew a likely game-winner 31 seconds after scoring it, then shot high on Tristan Jarry to win Game 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime.
NHLbutlerradio.com

Former Penguins goaltender Fleury a Vezina finalist

Former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights has been named a Vezina Trophy finalist. Fleury is joined by Colorado goaltender Philip Grubauer and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevsky. Fleury and Grubauer will likely face each other tonight in Game 2 of the Vegas – Colorado series. Stanley Cup...
NHLbleachernation.com

Overtime Hockey Is So Hot Right Now, Happy Birthday Lukas, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

🎶 It’s the most, wonderful time of the year! 🎶. For hockey fans, this song is relevant twice a year: Christmas and the Stanley Cup Playoffs. After day one of the Playoffs delivered with a drama-filled overtime victory for the Washington Capitals, day two followed it up with not one, but two overtimes and a last second win in regulation. There’s almost nothing more you can ask of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this time of year. So far, every game has kept fans on the edge of their seats and left everyone wanting more. Now comes day three. I’m so excited.
NHLNHL

3 Keys: Bruins at Capitals, Game 2 of first round

Boston needs production from top forwards; Anderson likely to start for Washington. The Boston Bruins will look to even the Stanley Cup First Round against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Monday. The Bruins believe they have another level to their play after being limited...
NHLNHL

Inside Scoop: Penguins Practice 05.17.21

Thoughts, musings and observations from Monday's practice ahead of Game 2 against the New York Islanders on Tuesday. - Evgeni Malkin skated with the team after missing Game 1 on Sunday. "His status is still day-to-day," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a game-time decision (for Game 2). He practiced...