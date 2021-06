Zach Wilson and his new New York Jets teammates continue to tour the New York City sports scene, making it to an Islanders playoff game. Just a couple of weeks after Dan Feeney won the hearts of New York Jets fans with his beer-chugging heroics at a New York Islanders playoff game, Feeney and some of his Jets teammates are back at it for some more playoff hockey. Feeney, Zach Wilson, and others were seen at the Nassau Coliseum for Game 4 of the Islanders’ second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins.