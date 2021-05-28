Five stops: The stories behind the coaching odyssey that brought Quin Snyder to the Utah Jazz

Marcus Morris seems to feel about Utah the same way that Joakim Noah used to feel about Cleveland. Morris’ LA Clippers topped the Utah Jazz at home on Monday to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Morris’ twin brother Markieff was in attendance, and Marcus responded by going for 24 points on five three-pointers. Markieff was also in the crowd for Game 7 of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus showed out in that game too, scoring 23 points on seven three-pointers in a Clipper victory.