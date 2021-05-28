Five stops: The stories behind the coaching odyssey that brought Quin Snyder to the Utah Jazz
“I think my favorite story of Quin,” begins Carldell “Squeaky” Johnson, now an assistant coach with the G League’s Memphis Hustle, but once a point guard for Quin Snyder with the old Austin Toros of what was then the D-League, “is about him jumping in his van — the little Scooby-Doo van he drove to practice — and he drove across the country, just traveling, trying to find himself, gather his thoughts, and figure out his next move.”www.sltrib.com