Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Five stops: The stories behind the coaching odyssey that brought Quin Snyder to the Utah Jazz

By Eric Walden
Salt Lake Tribune
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I think my favorite story of Quin,” begins Carldell “Squeaky” Johnson, now an assistant coach with the G League’s Memphis Hustle, but once a point guard for Quin Snyder with the old Austin Toros of what was then the D-League, “is about him jumping in his van — the little Scooby-Doo van he drove to practice — and he drove across the country, just traveling, trying to find himself, gather his thoughts, and figure out his next move.”

www.sltrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Ettore Messina
Person
Brett Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carldell#The G League#Memphis Hustle#The D League#The Utah Jazz#The Memphis Grizzlies#Volkswagen#Eurovan#The Los Angeles Clippers#The San Antonio Spurs#Sonics#Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
College Basketball
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
NCAA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAdailymagazine.news

Top plays from Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

Clippers are facing an 0-2 hole for second time in this year's playoffs, and no team in NBA history has ever overcome multiple 0-2 series deficits. Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Quin Snyder: Mike Conley's not ready to go yet

Mirjam Swanson: Quin Snyder on Conley missing Game 3 with the hammy: “It has nothing to do with us feeling any form of accomplishment having won a couple games — Mike’s not ready to go yet.”. 1 day ago – via Tim MacMahon @ ESPN. Utah Jazz point guard Mike...
Posted by
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | Game Recap: Jazz 117, Clippers 111

Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

How close are the Mavs to being the Utah Jazz?

Not only are the Jazz further along in the playoffs than the Mavericks, they have plenty of great players the Mavs could've drafted. Choppy runs down all the players the Mavericks could've had and passed on that are starring in Utah. Watch the video above for more.
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz weather the storm to win game two

Game two of the Utah Jazz and LA Clippers series was a roller coaster. The Jazz started off hot. And by that, I mostly mean that Donovan Mitchell started off hot. He scored eight of the first 10 points for the Jazz, and that set the tone for the team. Mitchell has been a superstar in every game of this postseason, and tonight was no different.
NBAFOX Sports

Is Donovan Mitchell's ankle a cause for concern for Utah Jazz?

Much has been made about the versatility of the Utah Jazz – about how they are selfless and can beat you in a number of different ways. And that’s true. But don’t let that fool you into thinking that the Jazz don’t rely greatly on one player more than any other to make them go – Donovan Mitchell.
NBADaily Breeze

Clippers, down 2-0 to the Utah Jazz, have issues on both ends

SALT LAKE CITY — The last time the Clippers fell behind 2-0 in a playoff series, back on May 25, they made it a point to express their unwavering confidence. Reggie Jackson wore a T-shirt adorned with a happy face to his virtual postgame news conference and signed off that night by saying: “No worries. Remember, no worries!”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jazz guard Mike Conley’s injury status for Clippers series, per Quin Snyder

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley has been forced to sit out yet again for Game 3 on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers, with the veteran still nursing a lingering hamstring strain. Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has provided a bit of an update on the status of Conley moving forward, but unfortunately, it hasn’t given us much insight as to when the All-Star guard is actually going to return to action.
NBAYardbarker

Clippers rout Jazz to cut Utah's series lead to 2-1

The Los Angeles Clippers blew out the Utah Jazz on Saturday night in Game 3 to make the series 2-1. The Clippers won 132-106, and Paul George had 31 points, and Kawhi Leonard had 34 points. Here is what Twitter is saying after the game.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Marcus Morris took funny shot at Utah after win over Jazz

Marcus Morris seems to feel about Utah the same way that Joakim Noah used to feel about Cleveland. Morris’ LA Clippers topped the Utah Jazz at home on Monday to even their second-round series at two games apiece. Morris’ twin brother Markieff was in attendance, and Marcus responded by going for 24 points on five three-pointers. Markieff was also in the crowd for Game 7 of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks. Marcus showed out in that game too, scoring 23 points on seven three-pointers in a Clipper victory.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Clippers pouncing on Donovan Mitchell’s weakness

Utah Jazz prodigy Donovan Mitchell is suddenly left with a major challenge. It was the first time Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell went scoreless in a quarter during these 2021 NBA Playoffs. Or put another way, it was the first time the 24-year-old looked human since returning from a mid-April right ankle sprain that kept him out through Game 1 of the squad’s first-round bout with the Memphis Grizzlies.
lockedonjazz.net

QUIN SNYDER COACHES SHOW- Jazz take on Clippers in Game 3

Radio voice of the Jazz David Locke chats with Utah head coach Quin Snyder ahead of Game 3 at Staples Center. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBAPosted by
Deseret News

Live Coverage: Utah Jazz host LA Clippers in pivotal Game 5

The series between the Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers has returned to Salt Lake City, as Jazz host the Clippers Wednesday night at Vivint Arena for a pivotal Game 5. After Utah won the first two games of the series, thanks in part to record-breaking play by guard Donovan Mitchell, LA bounced back with back-to-back decisive wins, knotting things up at two games apiece.
NBAfoxla.com

Clippers knot series with Game 4 win over Utah Jazz

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Clippers have once again found a way to claw back from a nightmare 0-2 start in a best-of-7 playoff series. This time, knotting the series at 2-2 after beating the Utah Jazz 118-104 in Game 4. Los Angeles' Kawhi Leonard finished Monday's win with...
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Conley Will Miss Game Five Versus Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz will once again be without Mike Conley when they face the Los Angeles Clippers in game five. The Jazz had listed Conley as questionable on Tuesday but ruled him out this morning after the team’s shootaround. Conley has missed each game in...
NBAchatsports.com

Why the Utah Jazz have not looked like themselves as of late

Utah Jazz (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) With two straight losses in tow, the Utah Jazz must reformulate their mojo. After getting out to an impressive 2-0 start, the Utah Jazz looked nothing like the team with the NBA’s best record the past two games. Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals is on tap for 8 p.m. MT Wednesday in Salt Lake City with the series now tied, 2-2, after back-to-back lackluster performances on the road by the No. 1 seed Jazzmen versus the No. 4 seed Los Angeles Clippers.