Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

D'Andre Swift Would Welcome Todd Gurley

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 18 days ago

The Detroit Lions are seeking players who are competitive, gritty and willing to put in the extra work in order to reach their potential.

D'Andre Swift certainly fits the mold, as he has noticeably put in the work during this past offseason.

The second-year running back is expected to take the next step forward, and will certainly become more of a focal point of the Lions' offense -- both in the run game and the passing attack.

During OTAs open to the media, buzz began to circulate that veteran running back Todd Gurley was receiving a tryout.

Once word hit social media, supporters spent the day debating the validity of Gurley's place on the roster, if he were to be signed to a contract.

One member of the roster would certainly welcome the competition.

Swift said Gurley would add "a lot" to the running backs room. Detroit's backfield already features Swift, Jamaal Williams and rookie Jermar Jefferson.

"Knowledge. Experience. I’d be happy if he came here as well. I just want to compete with these guys. Just to have him in the building, that’d be good," Swift said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2629qH_0aEXaDOf00
© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Gurley, who also played collegiate football at Georgia, recorded only 678 yards rushing last season for the Atlanta Falcons.

From 2017-18, Gurley was among the most dangerous backs in the entire NFL.

General manager Brad Holmes is in constant search of players to change the culture in Motown. Adding Gurley just may aid that by bringing in an established veteran who has reached the ultimate levels of success in the league.

More From SI All Lions:

T.J. Hockenson on Jared Goff: 'He's Hungry'

AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
170
Followers
410
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Atlanta Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLsportsrants.com

Lions Interested in Todd Gurley

The Detroit Lions are interested in bringing in free agent running back Todd Gurley and head coach Dan Campbell said that the team has been in talks with veteran back, according to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. Gurley, 26, played last season for the Atlanta Falcons after spending his entire career with...
NFLUSA Today

Watch: Video recap of OTAs and Todd Gurley notes

Shortly after Thursday’s OTA session in Allen Park wrapped, I recorded my more expansive thoughts on what I saw from the Detroit Lions. It’s a more in-depth and contextual breakdown as a companion piece for the written notebook. One of the topics covered here is the Lions’ ongoing courtship of...
NFLCBS Sports

Todd Gurley: All signs pointing toward Detroit

Coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that the Lions have an interest in signing Gurley, Field Yates of ESPN reports. In addition to Campbell, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and assistant coach Duce Staley have been actively talking about the possibility of Gurley joining the running back room in Detroit. Campbell stressed that the Lions' strong interest in Gurley doesn't indicate a lack of confidence in D'Andre Swift or Jamaal Williams. It's not clear how the carries would shake out if all three backs were on hand, but Detroit has been one of the few teams interested in Gurley and a deal seems like it could be hammered out soon.
NFLchatsports.com

3 reasons why Todd Gurley should sign with the Lions

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30), quarterback Jared Goff (16) (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) Last Thursday, it was reported that the Detroit Lions are bringing in former Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley for a visit. After four years of dominating the league, struggles with arthritis have turned the star running back into a shell of his former self.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

2021 Preview: Projecting D'Andre Swift's Stats

D'Andre Swift will be the "man" in the Detroit Lions' backfield in 2021. Translation: He's due for an uptick in carries and overall production going into his second season in the league. Swift, who was drafted in the second round (No. 35 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, amassed 114...
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Mailbag: Concerns about D'Andre Swift

In this week's mailbag, there were many questions surrounding specific players and potential additions to the Detroit Lions' roster. After all, it is the slower part of the NFL year, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to talk about. *Questions edited for clarity. 1.) Why is everyone so...
NFLchatsports.com

Signs point to Detroit Lions D’Andre Swift running wild

D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) As the summer months begin, the Detroit Lions running back situation has become a hot topic. Not due to lack of talent or a high draft pick. It has more to do with expectations of second-year running back D’Andre Swift, the role of free-agent signing Jamaal Williams and a recent visit from veteran Todd Gurley potentially creating a logjam at the position.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Todd Gurley visiting Ravens

Free agent running back Todd Gurley has drawn interest from another team. Gurley is visiting the Ravens today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Lions have also spent time with Gurley, and they've been so open about their interest that some thought it was just a matter of time until Gurley landed in Detroit. The interest from Baltimore comes as a surprise, as the Ravens have a crowded backfield with JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.
NFLMacomb Daily

Inside Allen Park: D'Andre Swift makes highlight catch during minicamp

Head coach Dan Campbell has preached it the past couple of weeks. The importance of competition and learning from mistakes. The past couple weeks were not about earning roster positions, but more about the players getting to know the coaches and the coaches instilling exactly the level of competition needed to make the roster and then the level needed to perform at a higher level.
NFLPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley, a Baltimore native, reportedly visiting Ravens

Free-agent running back Todd Gurley, a Baltimore native and three-time Pro Bowl selection who’s dealt with lower-body injuries in recent years, is visiting the Ravens on Thursday, the NFL Network reported. Gurley, 26, was born in Baltimore before moving to North Carolina and is an avowed Orioles fan. The former first-round pick has rushed for 6,082 yards and amassed 2,254 receiving yards over ...
NFLchatsports.com

Many Ravens fans want the team to sign Todd Gurley

Ravens, Todd Gurley (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) On Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley was visiting with the Baltimore Ravens. Gurley has made his rounds around the league. He most recently spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to that, he...
NFLchatsports.com

Opinion: Give Todd Gurley a chance

Baltimore is looking for productive players this offseason as they continue to build an arsenal of weapons on offense. As they leave no stone unturned, former star running back Todd Gurley is reportedly visiting the Ravens. Many are quick to dismiss this move as Gurley is no longer the star...