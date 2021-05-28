Haney vs Linares live stream: how to watch the boxing on DAZN today, full fight

After many twists and turns over the past few months, one man who looks to become a middleweight title contender steps back into the ring on Saturday night. In El Paso, Texas for WBO Junior Middleweight champ Jaime Munguia prepares to meet Kamil Szeremeta in a big fight. Munguia was initially supposed to fight in April against Maciej Sulecki, but Sulecki pulled out. Another fighter, D’Mitrius Ballard signed on to replace him, but Ballard suffered an injury leading up to the fight. Sulecki then re-signed on for Saturday, but withdrew again, leading to Szeremeta stepping in.