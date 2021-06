UFC Fight Night 189 Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Augusto Sakai 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The UFC Fight Night 189 is just around the corner and an important battle between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first battle in the month of June and is the main event between two heavyweight fighters. Both Rozenstruik and Sakai are keen on a victory, especially after their recent struggles. Rozenstruik and Sakai were at their peak, but recent events have declined their hype and overall projection. This epic fight is going to be a strong comeback for one fighter. The best one to win is believed to bring back their former glory.