Naturipe Farms: "In order to be around for so long, you have to be sustainable"

Author: Dr. Raj Shah on behalf of Koehler Instrument Company. The World Commission on Environment and Development (WCED) of the United Nations defined in 1987 sustainability as “development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs,“ meaning that resources should be consumed at a rate that still allows to make them available in equal quality and quantity to further generations [1]. The current climate crisis can be attributed to unsustainable emissions of CO2 and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere at a rate greater than photosynthetic capture. With increasing awareness of this problem, governments have issued many policies and regulations that require industries to adopt more sustainable practices and limit their carbon footprint [1]. One such method of reducing carbon footprint and improving sustainability is to increase longevity by reducing wear between moving parts [2]. Reducing friction and wear can contribute to less energy loss to heat and excessive movement, fewer necessary part replacements, and longer overall machine life. Because of the many benefits of reducing friction, there have been growing efforts to study friction and explore more sustainable practices.