Cancer

Avocado compound could improve leukemia treatment - study

freshfruitportal.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA compound in avocados could lead to improvements in leukemia treatment, according to a study by the University of Guelph. The compound, avocatin B, targets an enzyme known as VCLAD that scientists have identified for the first time as being critical to cancer cell growth, Dr. Paul Spagnuolo, Department of Food Science said.

www.freshfruitportal.com
