Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owasco, NY

State police: Dead body found along Owasco Lake, possible ‘accidental drowning’

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GPiDs_0aEXZ3l100

On Friday state police confirmed that they were investigating after a dead body was discovered along the northern shore of Owasco Lake.

They said the body was taken to the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

However, at this point it’s believed that the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Police say they are not ruling anything out and that the investigation remains active.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Owasco, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drowning#Owasco Lake#Dead Body
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
iPad
Related
Hornell, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Police investigating after two found dead in Hornell

The Hornell Police Department is investigating two deaths, which could be connected to drugs. Officers were called to home on Hill Street a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday for two unresponsive people. Upon arrival officers found two men deceased. Initial investigation suggests that they died after being involved with...
Geneva, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Police: Geneva man faces felony charge after domestic incident

The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of a 23-year-old following an investigation into a domestic incident. Damon Steele, 23, of Geneva was charged with felony aggravated family offense after allegedly causing physical injury to another person. The victim had an active court order of protection against Steele, according to...
Ovid, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Hawk released after colliding with school bus in Ovid

After 15 days of rehabilitation, a wild hawk has returned to the wild. The hawk had to be freed from the grill of a school bus in Ovid with the coordinated efforts of the Finger Lakes Raptor Center, transportation staff at South Seneca Central School District, and doctors at Cornell Wildlife Hospital.
Camillus, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Mudslide in Camillus causes road closure

On Monday in Camillus a mudslide resulted in the closure of NY 174 southbound between New Port Rd. and Forward Rd while crews remove the mud and debris. The mudslide is a result of the severe weather that hit Central New York last night. A tornado warning was issued for...