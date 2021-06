It’s not just lumber prices that are plaguing homebuilders. The National Association of Home Builders reports that material shortages are now more widespread than at any time since it began tracking the issue in the 90’s. Overall, more than 90% of builders report shortages of appliances, framing lumber and OSB. Exactly 90% said there was a shortage of plywood, while 87% said there was a shortage of windows and doors, according to a May 2021 survey for the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).