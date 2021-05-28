Cancel
Saginaw, MI

Saginaw ISD Receives Federal Grant for Head Start

By News Desk
wsgw.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saginaw ISD will receive more than a million dollars in federal funding for early childhood education and child care. The federal grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Head Start Emergency Supplemental initiative, provides emergency support to Head Start programs during the pandemic. The Head Start program includes child learning services in reading, math and science; nutritious meals; health and developmental screenings; oral and mental health support; behavioral and special needs services and family services.

www.wsgw.com
